Anxiety concerns highlighted by people at the beginning of lockdown – survey

Anxiety and isolation were among the most significant concerns highlighted by people during the early stages of coronavirus lockdown, according to new research.

Surveys conducted in late March, when the Prime Minister announced new lockdown measures, suggest individuals experienced a range of fears related to anxiety, such as worries about finances and housing.

Meanwhile, the impact of isolation on wellbeing and mental health was also cited by many.

The words “anxiety” and “anxious” were mentioned in over 750 of the 2,198 submissions collected by UK mental health research charity MQ.

A poll by Ipsos Mori of 1,099 people from the general public painted a similar picture, with over half of responses about mental illness related to anxiety.