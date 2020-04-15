Brexit: UK and EU hold 'constructive' meeting as government looks conclude talks before end of year

Brexit negotiators from the UK and EU have held a "constructive" meeting via video-conference, as both sides aim to wind up talks before the end of the year.

The meeting between Britain's David Frost and the EU's Michel Barnier came after the government committed to press ahead with plans to complete the divorce by the end of the year, despite coronavirus causing difficulties.

At Tuesday's daily Covid-19 press conference, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said he was "confident" a conclusion could be reached by both sides, within a "timeline that we’ve set out".

But in a joint statement released Wednesday afternoon, both sides said "in order to make real, tangible progress", there would be a need for further negotiating rounds.

In the meeting, both sides "took stock of the technical work" that had taken place since the last negotiating round, and looked ahead to further talks.

The statement said "given the ongoing coronavirus crisis" all future rounds would take place via video.

Further talks, which will last one week per round, have been planned for April 20, May 11, and June 1.