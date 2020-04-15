Burger King rapped by ad watchdog for plant-based burger claims

Burger King has been banned from advertising its Rebel Whopper as “100% plant based” as it is cooked on the same grill as meat products.

The Advertising Standards Agency (ASA) found Burger King had also failed to make it immediately clear its new product was dressed with an egg-based mayonnaise.

It received complaints from consumers criticising the use of the claims “100% Whopper. No Beef” and “plant-based burger” in Burger King’s marketing.

The watchdog said in a ruling: “Because the overall impression of the ads was that the burger was suitable for vegans and vegetarians when in fact it was not, we concluded that the ads were misleading.”

The ASA found the product’s launch had been timed to coincide with the “Veganuary” challenge – making consumers believe it was fully vegan.

The decision was based on three adverts across Twitter and Facebook.

A tweet from the @BurgerKingUK account said: “You asked and we listened. Introducing the Rebel Whopper, our first plant-based burger!”

The tweet was accompanied by an image of the burger stating “100% Whopper. No beef”.