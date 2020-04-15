Celebrities boost Run for Heroes 5km challenge to raise over £2million for NHS

Stars of sport and pop have taken up the Instagram challenge. Credit: Instagram.com/run.for.heroes

A social media challenge that encourages people to put their coronavirus lockdown daily exercise allowance to a good cause has raised over £2 million for the NHS - and even got quarantined celebrities involved. Run For Heroes 5km challenge was launched at the end of March and called on people to run, walk or cycle the distance, donate £5 and nominate five people to do the same to raise money for the NHS through their giving page.

They smashed their original 500,000 target in just four days, and the charity has just beaten its new £2 million goal. As part of the government lockdown measures, people are allowed to do one form of outdoor exercise a day while maintaining a safe two metre distance from others.

Celebrities including Ellie Goulding, model Adwoa Aboah and Made In Chelsea's Oliver Proudlock have also risen to the challenge. Supporters are urged to spread the message by sharing a picture of themselves on Instagram post-exercise holding up five fingers and tagging @Run.For.Heroes and five of their friends to take part and donate.

Professional athletes have also been taking part. British 800m runner Lyndsey Sharp ran, donated and shared - but did not let on her time which was likely one of the fastest.