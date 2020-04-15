Coronavirus death toll in UK increases by 761 bringing total to 12,868

NHS workers prepare ambulances outside the NHS Nightingale Hospital in London. Credit: PA

A total of 12,868 patients have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK, up by 761 from 12,107 the day before. The Department of Health said as of 9am on Wednesday 15 April, a total of 398,916 coronavirus tests had been carried out, with 98,476 testing positive. Another 651 patients who tested positive for Covid-19 have died in hospitals in England, according to the NHS, including a 20-year-old with no underlying health conditions.

Wales recorded its highest daily increase in the number of deaths as the country reached 463, a rise of 60. Dr Giri Shankar, from Public Health Wales, said: "We are aware that the number of deaths reported today is regrettably much higher than yesterday, however it is worth noting that day-to-day fluctuations are to be expected."

The government has urged people to stay at home amid the virus outbreak. Credit: PA

Scotland recorded another 84 deaths which was its biggest daily increase to date, Nicola Sturgeon confirmed. The First Minister reiterated there was cause for “cautious optimism” over the number of people in hospital and intensive care as a result of the virus. However, Ms Sturgeon said it was too early to be definitive, adding: “My caution is not against cautious optimism, but against reading too much into these figures at this point.” The number of coronavirus-related deaths announced so far by University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust has almost reached 500. As of 5pm on April 14, the trust had announced 484 deaths, according to figures from NHS England. This is the highest number for any trust in England.

University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust has seen the highest number of deaths for any trust in England. Credit: PA

Two other trusts have announced between 300 and 400 deaths. They are Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust (335) and London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust (327). The latest figures comes as medics are being forced to wash PPE to reuse it and are dipping their hands in a bucket of steriliser because hand gel has run out. Care minister Helen Whateley said on Wednesday there has been a "global scramble for PPE".