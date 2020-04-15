Dominic Raab to represent UK as Donald Trump hosts 'virtual' coronavirus G7 summit

The UK also wants a global economic response to the coronavirus crisis and to offer support for vulnerable countries.

At the meeting the foreign secretary plans to push for international collaboration on efforts including the push for vaccines and tests, the prime minister's spokesman said.

US President Donald Trump is to host a “virtual summit” of G7 leaders, with Dominic Raab representing the UK, as the group looks at how to collectively tackle coronavirus.

Mr Raab is "deputising" for Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he recovers from coronavirus.

Downing Street said the UK was not planning to follow the US in withholding funds from the World Health Organization (WHO).

US President Donald Trump says the WHO "failed in its basic duty" to stop the virus spreading when it was first reported in China, and "must be held accountable".

The US gave 900 million dollars (£720 million) to the WHO in the year 2018-2019 - a fifth of its total budget for that year.

Mr Trump said he would be "putting a hold on all funds going to World Health" during an "evaluation period" he says will last between 60 and 90 days.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Our position is that the UK has no plans to stop funding the WHO, which has an important role to play in leading the global health response.

“Coronavirus is a global challenge and it’s essential that countries work together to tackle this shared threat.”

Asked if the Government was disappointed by Mr Trump’s move, the spokesman said: “I can only set out the UK’s position and that is we have no plans to stop funding the WHO.”