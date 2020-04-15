Edwin Morgan centenary celebrations reimagined online

Plans are being put in place for an expanded online celebration of the centenary of poet Edwin Morgan. The Edwin Morgan Trust said it is reimagining and expanding on the physical programme celebrating the former Scots makar’s work as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Morgan was born in the west end of Glasgow on April 27 1920 and died aged 90 in August 2010. As part of the celebrations, a new online video channel – Hold Hands Among the Atoms – will launch on Monday April 27 on what would have been the poet’s 100th birthday.

Edwin Morgan published 25 collections of poetry in his lifetime Credit: Edwin Morgan Trust/PA

It will feature elements originally planned for the public programme of \#EdwinMorgan100, alongside new material created especially for the online channel. It aims to bring together diverse voices and perspectives from across the globe to celebrate the poet’s work and life. It will launch with a short film, Open the Doors!, featuring contributions from Morgan’s friends, collaborators and celebrity fans including current makar Jackie Kay, former makar Liz Lochhead, ex-UK poet laureate Carol Ann Duffy, actors Alan Cumming and Kate Dickie, and singer Eddi Reader. The trust has also announced an artist grant scheme, supported by Creative Scotland and the Saltire Society, which will provide funding for creative people working in a variety of art forms to respond to Morgan’s work. Robyn Marsack, a friend of Morgan’s and the trustee leading the centenary celebrations, said: “When Edwin turned 80, he wrote a poem about pushing the boat out into the unknown – unknown is best, he declared. “I can’t guess what he would have thought about the pandemic but I can be sure that his restless, dauntless imagination would have engaged with it.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.