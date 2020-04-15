Face masks: Should I wear one, what's the advice and how do they work?

The UK Government has so far said there is no strong evidence that wearing a mask in public will help protect yourself or others more from Covid-19. Credit: ITV News

Ahead of the Government’s upcoming lockdown review on Thursday, there is speculation about whether Britons may be told to wear face masks to protect themselves from coronavirus. The UK Government has so far said there is no strong evidence that wearing a mask in public will help protect yourself or others more from Covid-19, but that they would keep the subject under constant review. There is little dispute that clinically-approved masks, including respirators and surgical face masks, help reduce the spread of coronavirus in a healthcare setting.

However the advice to the general public wearing face masks when out in public varies from country to country. For many countries in Asia, wearing a mask has been the norm since the outbreak of the disease. Over the last few weeks, various European cities and countries have also begun to enforce the use of face masks in community settings, in what appears to be a worldwide shift in opinion. Across the continent, face masks could be used as part of the coronavirus exit strategy. Last week, the US recommended that people wear masks or face coverings and the World Health Organization (WHO) said they were looking at the issue. With different guidance from different governing bodies, ITV News has compiled the different advice is from around the world and some of the key questions about face masks.

A man wearing a face mask feeding a parakeet in St James's Park, London. Credit: PA

WHO: If you are healthy, you only need to wear a mask if you are taking care of a person with suspected Covid-19 infection. You should wear a mask if you are coughing or sneezing. Masks are effective only when used in combination with frequent hand-cleaning with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water. If you wear a mask, then you must know how to use it and dispose of it properly. The mask should cover your mouth and nose and there should be no gaps between your face and the mask. Public Health England (PHE): PHE is not advising the public who are not ill to wear face masks. A quote on the website says: “Face masks play a very important role in clinical settings, such as hospitals, but there’s very little evidence of widespread benefit from their use outside of these clinical settings. “Face masks must be worn correctly, changed frequently, removed properly and disposed of safely in order to be effective.”

The NHS has been struggling to cope with the demand for PPE. Credit: PA

How do facemasks work? Evidence suggests that some people with Covid-19 are contagious before showing signs of symptoms. Some people with the disease may not show symptoms at all. The disease is spread via exhaled droplets, so the mask can act as a way of stopping the disease being spread in the air, on surfaces and to nearby people. The benefit of the mask is that it stops people who may have the disease from spreading it. Are some face masks more effective than others? In a nutshell, yes. Those with ventilators can help filter air. There are also single use masks, reusable masks, surgical and cloth masks. Due to shortages in worldwide PPE, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control advised on 6 April 2020 that “the use of non-medical face masks made of various textiles could be considered, especially if – due to supply problems – medical face masks must be prioritised for use as personal protective equipment by healthcare workers”.

A woman wears face mask in Whitehall, London. Credit: PA

While cloth masks may not offer as much protection as surgical masks, the UK government says the NHS should be given priority as they are currently experiencing a storage of PPE, including facemasks. Can a facemask stop me getting coronavirus? The UK Government says the single-most important factor in stopping the spread of the disease is to maintain social distance of two metres between people. A face mask is a preventive measure but not the be all and end all. The WHO says masks are only effective when used in combination with frequent hand-cleaning. They also warn that a face mask may lead to a false sense of security which could cause you to lapse on other advice which stops the spread of the disease. You should also replace a mask with a new one as soon as it become damp and advises against reusing single use masks, WHO says. It is important your hands are clean and you should avoid touching your face once the mask is on. To remove the mask: remove it from behind (do not touch the front of mask); discard immediately in a closed bin; clean hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.