Final Hillsborough memorial service cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

The final Hillsborough memorial service, which was due to take place at Anfield on Wednesday, has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Hillsborough Family Support Group was due to hold its last service at the home of Liverpool, 31 years since the disaster at the side’s FA Cup semi-final in 1989.

But the service – in memory of the 96 supporters who died in the match against Nottingham Forest – has been postponed due to coronavirus.

Players and staff will hold a minute’s silence and flags will be flown at half-mast.