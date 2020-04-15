Coronavirus: People dying with coronavirus to be given 'chance to say goodbye' to family 'wherever possible'

Credit: 10 Downing Street

People dying with coronavirus will be given the "chance to say goodbye” to loved ones “wherever possible”, the health secretary has announced after coming under pressure to protect the social care sector. Previously, those who had Covid-19 and were in hospital could not be visited by relatives. Matt Hancock said he was announcing new procedures because “wanting to be with someone you love at the end of their life is one of the deepest human instincts”. Announcing a raft of measures to help the social care sector, Mr Hancck said those in the industry would benefit from more testing and PPE, while staff will be given a "badge of honour" so they can be recognised by the public. Giving the government's daily coronavirus update, Mr Hancock reiterated earlier pledges to ensure all care home residents and staff are tested for coronavirus if they need to be, as well as anyone returning from hospital after suffering symptoms. He said the government was "increasing again PPE supplies" to care homes by setting up a "supply logistics and distribution network of unprecedented scale" which will ensure equipment is delivered to care homes.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Outlining the “single brand” badge for care workers, which he said may help them access similar perks to NHS staff, Mr Hancock said: “This badge will be a badge of honour in a very real sense, allowing social care staff proudly and publicly to identify themselves, just like NHS staff do with that famous blue and white logo. “I know that many businesses will want to offer the same recognition and benefits as they do wonderfully to the NHS.” Supermarkets had been asked to give the same priority access to care workers as NHS staff, he said. He also said there was a plan to "strengthening our national recruitment campaign" with the aim of recruiting "tens of thousands" of people into social care.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mr Hancock said the government will pay for people's initial induction training. He made the pledges after it was revealed "about 1,000" residents had died after outbreaks at at least 2,000 care homes - at one facility there have been at least 13 fatalities. The health secretary said he said he was “determined” to ensure that everyone needing a test should have access to one, with testing remaining a “key” part of the Government’s coronavirus battle plan. But questions have been raised as to how the government will offer tests to everyone who needs one, when it failed to meet its own target of 25,000 tests per day by mid-April. In the 24 hours up to 9am on Tuesday, just 14,982 tests were carried out - despite there being capacity for 19,000 . But Mr Hancock said the government was still working toward its target of 100,000 per day by the end of the month. “We’re building capacity of testing all the time," he said.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.