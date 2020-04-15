Government fails to meet target of 25,000 coronavirus tests per day by mid-April

The government has failed to meet its own target of carrying out 25,000 coronavirus tests per day by mid-April, falling short by more than 5,000.

In the 24 hours up to 9am on Tuesday, just 14,982 tests were carried out - despite there being capacity for 19,000 - Boris Johnson's spokesman has said.

He claimed "testing capacity is increasing all of the time" and that the 100,000-tests-a-day target by the end of the month remained in place.

But at the start of April, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick set a target of 25,000 a day by the middle of the month.

"We think within days we will be able to go from our present capacity of 12,750 to 15,000, so that's a significant increase but still not as far as we'd like it to be, then mid-April is when we expect to be at 25,000," he told Sky News.