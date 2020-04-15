- ITV Report
'It is terrifying': People with learning disabilities tell ITV News of their fears during the coronavirus lockdown
- Video report by ITV News Political Correspondent Daniel Hewitt
After more than three weeks in lockdown, every one of us is no doubt feeling the effects.
But for anyone with learning disabilities, being isolated for so long can be particularly difficult.
ITV News has heard from those struggling to understand the drastic changes in their day-to-day lives, which have left them feeling frustrated and frightened.
Linda Gabriel, who has learning difficulties and cerebral palsy, is only able to go as far as her front door at the moment, as restrictions have been imposed to limit the spread of coronavirus.
Cerebral palsy is the name for a group of lifelong conditions that affect movement and co-ordination which often appear in early childhood, according to the NHS.
Ms Gabriel's only contact beyond the four walls of her flat is once a week with her support worker John.
Ms Gabriel knows she must stay at home to protect her health, but the lack of routine is proving to be a struggle and she often asks her support worker when this will be all over.
She told Political Correspondent Daniel Hewitt she finds it all "a little bit frustrating".
She added: "If I'm out and about on my own and I come across somebody that's got it [coronavirus] and I get it, that's me basically done."
Even before the coronavirus pandemic, the charity MENCAP said people with learning disabilities were seven times more likely to be socially isolated.
Daniel Hewitt was invited to a virtual coffee morning by a support group in Surrey.
Like Ms Gabriel, most are shielding and it's clearly taking its toll.
Martin, said having to stay indoors all the time "messes up" his whole routine.
While another coffee morning participant, Susie said she had difficulty understanding "what was going on" when the lockdown measures first came into force.
"I couldn't process the information I was getting and I couldn't really understand what was going on," she said.
"My mum started saying that I'm not allowed to go downstairs.
"I've got limited time downstairs, because she's scared that she's got something because she's going to work...
"It is terrifying because you don't know if you've got it, you don't know if you're carrying it," she added.
Chief Executive of Sunnybank Trust, a social services organisation which supports these adults, Dorothy Watson, told ITV News: "For people with learning disabilities, the speed at which this has happened has been one challenging factor, there's a lot of the guys out there where it's very frightening, it's not just frustrating, it's very frightening."
Meanwhile a care home in Great Yarmouth has built a tuck shop in the garden for vulnerable residents who are unable to leave or have visitors and often don't understand what is happening.
