'It is terrifying': People with learning disabilities tell ITV News of their fears during the coronavirus lockdown

After more than three weeks in lockdown, every one of us is no doubt feeling the effects.

But for anyone with learning disabilities, being isolated for so long can be particularly difficult.

ITV News has heard from those struggling to understand the drastic changes in their day-to-day lives, which have left them feeling frustrated and frightened.

Linda Gabriel, who has learning difficulties and cerebral palsy, is only able to go as far as her front door at the moment, as restrictions have been imposed to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Cerebral palsy is the name for a group of lifelong conditions that affect movement and co-ordination which often appear in early childhood, according to the NHS.

Ms Gabriel's only contact beyond the four walls of her flat is once a week with her support worker John.