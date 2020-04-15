Oasis and Warehouse collapse hitting 2,000 workers

Oasis Warehouse has collapsed into administration. Credit: PA

Struggling fashion chains Oasis and Warehouse have collapsed into administration as the latest high street names to fail during the coronavirus lockdown. Around 2,000 workers across 92 stores and 437 concessions are affected, although administrators said the majority would remain furloughed for now. But 200 were made redundant on Wednesday by Deloitte, as administrators try and find a buyer. Online trading continues “in the short term”, the company added.

A Warehouse shop in London. Credit: PA

Hash Ladha, chief executive of Oasis Warehouse, said: “This is a situation that none of us could have predicted a month ago, and comes as shocking and difficult news for all of us. “We as a management team have done everything we can to try and save the iconic brands that we love.” The retailer was owned by Kaupthing, the failed Icelandic bank, and its own administrators had tried to sell Oasis Warehouse three years ago, but this was later abandoned. Rob Harding, Joint Administrator at Deloitte, said: “Covid-19 has had a devastating effect on the entire retail industry and not least the Oasis Warehouse group. “Despite management’s best efforts over recent weeks, and significant interest from potential buyers, it has not been possible to save the business in its current form.”

The Oasis and Warehouse Group has been unable to find a saviour. Credit: PA