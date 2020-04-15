- ITV Report
Police issue more than 3,000 fines for breaches of coronavirus lockdown rules
Police in England have issued a total of 3,203 fines over a two-and-a-half week period for alleged breaches of coronavirus lockdown laws.
Between March 27 and April 13, members of the public as old as 100 were slapped with a £60 penalty - reduced to £30 if paid within two weeks.
In Wales, 290 fines for suspected lockdown rule breakers were issued over the Easter weekend alone.
Authorities admitted, however, that nearly 40 lockdown-related fines had been mistakenly issued to children and would be withdrawn as a result.
Deputy Chief Constable Sara Glen told journalists in a remote media briefing on Wednesday that the law does not allow fixed penalty notices to be issued to under-18s.
Sweeping powers granted to police forces earlier in the Covid-19 outbreak allow officers to fine - or even arrest - those ignoring stay-at-home measures.
Members of the public flouting the restrictions on movement can be fined £60, with the fine doubling after each offence.
A third of the more than 3,000 fines went to those aged 18-24, with a further third going to those aged 25-34.
Police added that 83 people were brought straight to court for allegedly breaking the rules.
The National Police Chiefs' Council gave a force-by-force breakdown of the number of penalty notices issued, with the highest in Lancashire where 380 were handed out.
Thames Valley Police chalked up 219, while Surrey issued 205.
