- ITV Report
UK Weather Forecast: Dry, sunny and warm for many
Cloudier skies once more across the far north of Scotland with a little patchy rain. Warmer than yesterday.
Skies stay clear for most parts tonight, temperatures drop once more. Cloud across northern Scotland will spread south through Scotland and into parts of Northern Ireland.
Tomorrow will be dry and bright for many. Parts of Scotland and northeast England cloudier. Also cloudier at times for southern Wales and southwest England with some isolated showers.