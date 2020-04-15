- ITV Report
-
What the papers say – April 15
The impact of coronavirus on the British economy leads many of Wednesday’s papers, as Chancellor Rishi Sunak warned of “tough times” to come.
The Times reports Office for Budget Responsibility forecasts which suggest two million Britons could lose their jobs as the lockdown continues.
The Daily Telegraph carries a similar story, reporting the impact from Covid-19 could be the “biggest economic shock in 300 years”.
While The Guardian reports on the potential shrinking of the UK economy, a story which also leads the Financial Times.
The i reports the UK economy should “bounce back quickly” after the downturn.
The Sun, Daily Mirror and Daily Express also lead on the “slump”.
The Daily Mail reports on what it calls a “hidden epidemic” in care homes, with campaigners believing up to 4,000 care home residents have died after contracting coronavirus.
Metro leads on what it calls the “forgotten front line”, reporting concerns that care home staff do not have the “proper kit” to fight coronavirus.
And the Daily Star reports that Harry is “struggling” with his new life outside the UK.