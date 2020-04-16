Burger King, KFC and Pret among UK food chains beginning a limited reopening

Food chains including Burger King, KFC, and Pret a Manger have announced they will be reopening some stores for takeaway and delivery.

The bigger chains are expected to be offering a limited menu and no dining-in option as the Government is poised to extend the national coronavirus lockdown for another three weeks.

Four Burger King branches have opened again on Thursday, with the company announcing it will give 1,000 free meals a week to NHS staff. It said all of its workers will be provided with personal protective equipment.

Burger King marketing director Katie Evans said: “We are committed to providing 1,000 meals a week to NHS staff based in the vicinity of these restaurants as we want to demonstrate how appreciative everyone at Burger King UK is of their efforts in these unprecedented times.”