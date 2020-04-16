'Can't be business as usual' with China after coronavirus and review into outbreak is needed, says Dominic Raab

The UK and China "can’t have business as usual" once the coronavirus crisis has passed, Dominic Raab has said, as he looked ahead to a review into the pandemic.

The first secretary of state, speaking at the daily coronavirus press conference, said "in relation to China, I think there absolutely needs to be a very, very deep dive - after the event - review of the lessons".

He said international partners, including cooperating countries and the World Health Organization, will need to investigate how the virus "came about".

Asked about how the government will deal with China once the pandemic has passed, Mr Raab said: "There’s no doubt, we can’t have business as usual after this crisis.

"We’ll have to ask the hard questions about how it came about and how it could have been stopped earlier."

He said the UK cannot "flinch" from carrying out a review into the outbreak of the virus.

But he added how there has been "very good cooperation with the Chinese" since the virus started, for example on the "return of UK nationals at the outset from Wuhan".