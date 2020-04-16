Coronavirus death toll in UK increases by 861 bringing total to 13,729

More than 13,000 have died after contracting coronavirus in the UK. Credit: PA

A total of 13,729 patients have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK, up by 861 from 12,868 the day before. The Department of Health said as of 9am on Thursday 16 April, a total of 417,649 coronavirus tests had been carried out, with 103,093 testing positive. Another 740 patients who tested positive for Covid-19 have died in hospitals in England, according to the NHS.

Scotland recorded another 80 deaths, bringing the country's total to 779, Nicola Sturgeon confirmed. In Wales another 32 hospital patients have died, bringing the total fatalities to 495, and in Northern Ireland a further 18 people have died after testing positive for the virus. The figures come after the health secretary confirmed the number of NHS staff who have died after contracting Covid-19 has risen to 27.

There have been 27 verified deaths of people working for the NHS. Credit: PA

One of the latest victims identified is Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, a pregnant nurse at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital who died on Sunday. Matt Hancock said there had “very sadly” been 27 verified deaths amongst those working for the health service during the pandemic.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths announced so far by University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust has passed 500 - making it the highest number for any trust in England. The latest figures come as the coronavirus lockdown will be extended for another three weeks, the Government is expected to announce. Ministers will meet to agree to prolong social distancing controls, amid signs the epidemic in the UK is beginning to peak.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said it's 'far too early' for lockdown to end. Credit: PA

Downing Street has said the UK now has the capacity to conduct 35,000 coronavirus tests a day – although fewer than half that number are currently being carried out. The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said that in the 24 hours up to 9am on Wednesday, 15,994 tests were carried out across England, Scotland and Wales. Of those, 13,950 were carried out by NHS England, Public Health England and the devolved administrations. "We have been very clear that where there is spare capacity available that should be used on NHS staff, on their families, and in social care,” the spokesman said.