Coronavirus: House of Commons to reopen for first ever 'virtual' proceedings

The House of Commons is set to reopen for "virtual" proceedings, to allow MPs to scrutinise the government via Zoom video conferencing.

For the first time in the House of Commons' 700-year history, ministers will face questions levelled by MPs speaking in a digital format.

Approval has been given to allow up to 120 MPs at any one time to take part in proceedings virtually, while around 50 could remain in the chamber under strict social distancing rules.

The "unprecedented" move towards a "hybrid" House was taken by the House of Commons Commission - on which the Speaker, Leader, Shadow Leader and an SNP spokesperson sit - in a bid to keep democracy going during the coronavirus crisis.

The "historic" measures will still need approval from MPs when they return to Parliament on April 21, following an extended Easter recess.