EasyJet to keep middle seats on planes empty to allow for social distancing once coronavirus lockdown lifted

EasyJet has said it plans to keep the middle seat on its planes empty to enable social distancing when the airline resumes flying.

Chief executive Johan Lundgren said the measure was aimed at encouraging passengers to fly again after the coronavirus pandemic recedes.

"I think that is something that the customers would like to see," Mr Lundgren said.

The majority of easyJet aircraft are configured with three seats in a row, either side of the aisle.

The change would means passengers in the window and aisle seats would have an empty seat next to them.

Mr Lundgren said it will be possible to keep middle seats empty as "our assumption is that load factors will not get back to normal early on".

EasyJet's planes have been fully grounded since March 30, a week after Boris Johnson announced a UK lockdown.

But the airline said more than half of disrupted passengers had chosen vouchers or alternative flights and winter bookings were ahead of last year's.