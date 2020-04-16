Four 'hairy hero' doctors raise thousands for NHS by growing moustaches

Clockwise from top left: Dr Sam Curtis, Dr Oli Butters, Dr Charlie Vickers, and Dr Tom Bottomley. Credit: PA

Four 'hairy hero' doctors are on the brink of raising £10,000 for NHS charities by growing moustaches. The quartet, who have been friends since meeting at university in 2007, were all working at different hospitals in London when the coronavirus pandemic hit. Keen to do something to help raise funds, the friends hit on the idea being sponsored to grow moustaches. Hairy Heroes, as they have called the project, was inspired in part by seeing colleagues have to shave off their beards to ensure the FFP3 safety masks would fit properly.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Anaesthetist Thomas Bottomley said: “We thought this was something our friends would enjoy supporting us doing because we’ll all look stupid with our moustaches and also it would be great to earn whatever money we could for this charity.” While full beards are currently not allowed in most circumstances for NHS staff to ensure protective equipment still functions properly, moustaches are allowed.

Clockwise from top left: Dr Sam Curtis, Dr Oli Butters, Dr Charlie Vickers and Dr Tom Bottomley. Credit: Thomas Bottomley/PA

Dr Bottomley said he hoped the project would focus attention on the work being done by NHS colleagues, as well as raising money. Despite the name, Dr Bottomley said they did not think of themselves as "heroic". "We just do our normal jobs, though obviously it’s a difficult time," he said. “What we wanted to do was use it as a platform to promote other healthcare professionals – so, paramedics, nurses, cleaners, anyone that works in a hospital.” He added: “There’s a tremendous sense of community in our hospitals at the moment, everyone is rising to the challenge.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Although the four friends were unsure if they would even be able to raise £1,000, they set their target at £10,000 and are now just short of that. And they have even encouraged some of their colleagues to get involved and and grow moustaches of their own. Dr Bottomley said: “People have been so generous … we don’t see it as them supporting us, this is for those people in the NHS that are working hard at the moment.” The quartet have some way to go until they beat Captain Tom Moore's staggering effort. The veteran has raised £12million for NHS Charities after completing the last of the 25-metre laps on Thursday morning ahead of his 100th birthday on April 30.