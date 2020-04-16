Coronavirus lockdown restrictions extended for 'at least' three more weeks

Dominic Raab is deputising for Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Credit: PA

Lockdown measures to slow the spread of coronavirus in the UK will be extended for at least three more weeks, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said. The First Secretary of State, who is "deputising" for Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he recovers from coronavirus, was speaking after chairing a Cobra meeting with regional leaders from Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. Following the meeting, Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford said "current restrictions" should "continue for another three weeks". He said the decision to extend the lockdown across the UK was “not taken lightly”. Mr Raab told the government's daily coronavirus press conference there were positive signs that social distancing was working in the UK, but said it was too early to relax lockdown restrictions.

Arlene Foster, the First Minister of Northern Ireland, wrote on Twitter: "Simple message – what we are doing is having a clear impact – flattening curve, saving lives and protecting our NHS.” Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said the party will back an extension, but has called on ministers to set out an “exit strategy”, explaining how restrictions will eventually be lifted. At the press conference Mr Raab also touched on the UK's latest death figures, saying it showed now is not the time to ease the restrictions. Stats show a total of 13,729 patients have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK, up by 861 from 12,868 the day before. It's believed hundreds more will have died outside hospitals, in care homes, hospices and other places in the community.

On Wednesday evening Health Minister Nadine Dorries suggested restrictions should not be relaxed until a vaccine is found - something experts believe will take at least a year. She said on Twitter: "Journalists should stop asking about an ‘exit strategy.’ "There is only one way we can ‘exit’ full lockdown and that is when we have a vaccine." She was forced to clarify her comments on Twitter, saying "there is more than one" form of lockdown, and a full exit would be a gradual process.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock appeared to back her when speaking on Good Morning Britain. He said: “What Nadine is saying is that this talk about an exit strategy, with the idea that we go immediately back to exactly how things were before, it is far too early for that." He later told ITV News: "[Nadine] is right to caution that people thinking that suddenly everything will be back to exactly what it was like in January, that isn’t how this is going to play out."