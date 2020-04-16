Huge grass painting to celebrate NHS heroes

An artist has created a huge tribute to the heroes of the NHS in a West Yorkshire field.

The 100m-wide (328ft) NHS logo, filled with hearts and signed off with a “thank you”, has been created by Jamie Wardley, in Mytholmroyd – a town which found itself in the news earlier this year when it was flooded during torrential storms.

Mr Wardley, who is the artistic director and founder of the Hebden Bridge-based Sand In Your Eye studios, said he had created the work to thank NHS staff ahead of the Clap For Carers on Thursday evening.

He said the painting, which was created while sticking to social distancing rules on a private field on the site of his studio, was “to celebrate and thank all the NHS staff working on the frontline to fight the coronavirus pandemic”.

Mr Wardley said: “Me and my wife were having a chat and we just thought it would be really nice to do a thank you message.