ITV's NHS Day: Channel dedicates day to health service workers fighting coronavirus

ITV is dedicating Thursday 16 April to NHS staff fighting coronavirus, celebrating the unsung heroes in our health service across the channel's programmes.

NHS Day began with Good Morning Britain at 6am, and continues through Thursday, including on Lorraine, This Morning, Loose Women and ITV News. Programmes are hearing from frontline workers, with video messages from the public thanking NHS staff, plus some inspiring and uplifting moments.

Following an edition of the Tonight programme at 7.30pm which will feature stories from coronavirus survivors, ITV will pause the channel at 8pm to encourage viewers to take part in the weekly nationwide 'Clap For Our Carers' moment, applauding the efforts of key workers across the country.