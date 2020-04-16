- ITV Report
ITV's NHS Day: Channel dedicates day to health service workers fighting coronavirus
ITV is dedicating Thursday 16 April to NHS staff fighting coronavirus, celebrating the unsung heroes in our health service across the channel's programmes.
NHS Day began with Good Morning Britain at 6am, and continues through Thursday, including on Lorraine, This Morning, Loose Women and ITV News. Programmes are hearing from frontline workers, with video messages from the public thanking NHS staff, plus some inspiring and uplifting moments.
Following an edition of the Tonight programme at 7.30pm which will feature stories from coronavirus survivors, ITV will pause the channel at 8pm to encourage viewers to take part in the weekly nationwide 'Clap For Our Carers' moment, applauding the efforts of key workers across the country.
It will be the third week ITV has paused the channel during what has now become a regular moment of appreciation by the public.
The day is highlighting the NHS Charities Together Million Claps Appeal, which is being supported by ITV. The appeal is aiming to generate at least a million 'claps' - messages of support - and raise £5 million to help NHS staff and volunteers who are caring for coronavirus patients.
To send a message of support to the NHS and donate £5, text CLAP and your message to 70507. Your message can be passed onto your local hospital, and the donation will go to the NHS Charities Together Covid-19 appeal. You will be charged £5 plus one standard rate message, and you must be 18 or over.
