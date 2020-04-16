ITV to broadcast round of applause from healthcare workers to say 'thank you' to the nation for staying home

ITV will broadcast a two-minute tribute from doctors, nurses and care staff on the frontline thanking the nation for their support and for staying at home during the coronavirus lockdown.

The short clip will air on ITV at 8.02pm on Thursday, straight after the weekly Clap For Our Carers mass round of applause.

The video will air as part of ITV's NHS Day, which includes themed content across programmes sharing the stories of coronavirus survivors and their families.

In the clip, NHS staff say “your clapping echoes through every hospital” and ends with doctors and nurses clapping and saying “this is for you.”