New map helps key workers get on their bikes by pinpointing local cycle services

A walking and cycling charity has created a UK-wide map to help NHS staff and other key workers find open bike shops and repair services during the shutdown.

Sustrans came up with the Cycle for Key Workers idea after the Government decided bike shops should be allowed to remain open over the course of the pandemic.

It aims to make it easier for people to cycle rather than use public transport, which can bring them into close contact with others.

Available on its website, the map uses different pins to indicate where to find access to bike purchase or hire, repairs and maintenance, equipment and protective gear and for bike stores.