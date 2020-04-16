NHS choir's tribute to those who have given their lives to save others

In tribute to all those who have given their lives to save others, the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir have sung a special rendition of their number one hit; "A Bridge Over You" for ITV News.

Official Government figures say 27 nurses, doctors and care staff have died from coronavirus, but announcements from NHS trusts and tributes from loved ones indicate the true number is higher still, with more than 40 NHS staff thought to have died with Covid-19.

The tribute, which featured on Thursday's ITV Evening News, comes as the channel dedicated the day to NHS staff fighting Covid-19.

And for the fourth week in a row, millions of people across the United Kingdom are expected to show their appreciation for NHS and key workers with a mass round of applause from doorsteps, balconies and open windows.