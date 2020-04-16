Coronavirus survivor thanks medical staff who saved her

Ria Lakhani was recovering from an operation in a private hospital when she tested positive for coronavirus.

She was moved to a specialist ward in an NHS hospital where she was treated for the virus.

Prior to admission, Ms Lakhani had a negative opinion of the NHS but has since had a drastic change of heart.

"When I thought of the NHS before my experience, I thought of it as a large, slow, bureaucratic organisation, getting an appointment takes a long time," Ms Lakhani told ITV News.

"That's what I used to think of, when I thought of the NHS.

"Now, when of the NHS, I think of a well-oiled machine."