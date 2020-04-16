Princess Anne warns younger Royals to 'go back to basics' when it comes to public service in rare interview

Princess Anne has given a rare interview to Vanity Fair magazine. Credit: PA/Vanity Fair

Princess Anne has warned the younger generation of royals to “go back to basics” rather than attempt to "reinvent the wheel" when it comes to public service. The Queen’s only daughter has given a rare interview ahead of her 70th birthday this summer. The Princess Royal, who remains one of the hardest working members of the family (she was only just eclipsed by her older brother Prince Charles last year), has no plans to retire even at an age when most people would be putting their feet up. She told Vanity Fair: “I don’t think retirement is quite the same [for me]”. Princess Anne says she plans to keep supporting her patronages and charities for as long as the organisations feel she is "still relevant”.

She has worked with, among other charities, Save the Children for 50 years - travelling extensively overseas with the charity to support its work. The Princess, who will often pack several royal engagements a day into her diary, has advised the younger generation of royals not to change the Royal Family’s tried and tested approach to duty and philanthropy. She told the magazine that her advice to other members of the family is simple: “Don’t forget the basics”. And Princess Anne cautioned: “I don’t think this younger generation probably understands what I was doing in the past and it’s often true, isn’t it? "You don’t necessarily look at the previous generation and say, ‘Oh, you did that?’ Or, ‘You went there?’ Nowadays, they’re much more looking for, ‘Oh let’s do it a new way.’ "And I’m already at the stage, ‘Please do not reinvent that particular wheel. We’ve been there, done that. Some of these things don’t work.”

