Scientist challenges Health Secretary Matt Hancock on face masks

A prominent scientist has taken Health Minister Matt Hancock to task for casting doubt on the effectiveness of face masks to fight the spread of coronavirus. Mr Hancock told ITV’s Peston programme on Wednesday night it was important the Government made the right decisions on the supply and use of face masks amid continuing high demand for them, saying “if they don’t help, then it doesn’t improve the national effort to tackle this virus”. But Mr Hancock’s comments were disputed by University of San Francisco data scientist Jeremy Howard, who recently led a review panel with 18 other experts from around the globe on the effectiveness of masks in warding off the virus.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mr Howard said the evidence “does not at all show what he (Mr Hancock) claimed” on whether masks were vital. “It actually looks a lot like this could be one of our most important tools,” Mr Howard told the programme. Mr Howard cited World Health Organisation assistant director-general David Heymann’s comment that masks were equally or more effective in combating the spread of Covid-19 than social distancing, and said the situation in Taiwan provided further proof. “Regardless of how you look at it, it looks like there’s an extra 1,500 deaths a week (in the UK) due to this disease. The entire country of Taiwan has five deaths. Now here’s an example of a great country that is distributing masks to everybody,” Mr Howard said.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.