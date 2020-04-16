UK to unite for fourth week in nationwide Clap For Our Carers to thank NHS workers fighting coronavirus pandemic

Clap For Our Carers has become a weekly event during coronavirus lockdown. Credit: ITV/PA

For a fourth week in a row, millions of people across the United Kingdom are expected to show their appreciation for NHS workers with a mass round of applause from doorsteps, balconies and open windows. Clap For Our Carers has become a weekly event as people across the nation unite in a massive show of support for the UK’s emergency workers who are caring for coronavirus patients. Over the past month, locked-down streets have come together on their doorsteps to clap in unison, while in cities applause rings out across otherwise quiet skylines as people stand on their balconies or at their windows.

This evening’s Clap For Our Carers will be followed with a broadcast on ITV from healthcare workers applauding the nation, thanking them for their support and for staying home. The clip is part of NHS Day on the network to highlight the NHS Charities Together Million Claps Appeal, which is being supported by ITV. The channel has dedicated its day's programmes to health service workers fighting coronavirus to thank them for their service during the national crisis.

Firefighters clap for coronavirus key workers. Credit: PA

ITV will pause the channel at 8pm to encourage viewers to take part in the Clap For Our Carers moment. The NHS Charities Together Million Claps Appeal appeal is aiming to generate at least a million 'claps' - messages of support - and raise £5 million to help NHS staff and volunteers who are caring for coronavirus patients. This Clap For Our Carers is unlikely to be the last under lockdown despite the UK nearing, or even passed, the Covid-19 peak.

Healthcare workers take part in Clap For Our Carers. Credit: PA