Uplifting news: Drumming weatherman goes viral and veteran’s fundraiser hits £11m

A weatherman took the internet by storm by drumming along to the BBC News theme music, while a 99-year-old veteran’s fundraiser for the NHS has passed £11 million. Here is a look at some of Wednesday’s more uplifting stories which you might have missed. – Weatherman’s drums strike a chord

A weatherman has recorded himself playing along to the BBC News theme music on drums moments after he broadcast a weather report from home. BBC North West’s Owain Wyn Evans shared footage of himself dashing to his drum kit after finishing his segment so he could play along to the closing music. After the video was widely shared, gaining more than 1.5 million views in a few hours, Wyn Evans said: “We are all trying to find ways of keeping our spirits up during this difficult time of lockdown, and it is great that this has proved such a hit.” He added: “The tune itself is obviously a bit of a banger anyway, and I knew it would sound brilliant on the drums.” – Woman, 106, recovers from Covid-19

A 106-year-old woman – believed to be Britain’s oldest Covid-19 survivor – has left hospital after shaking off coronavirus and suspected pneumonia. Connie Titchen, who recovered from a hip operation last year, was applauded by staff at Birmingham’s City Hospital as she was discharged on Tuesday. In a statement released by the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, the retired department store sales assistant said: “I feel very lucky that I’ve fought off this virus. I can’t wait to see my family.” – 99-year-old’s fundraiser tops £11 million

A 99-year-old veteran who is raising funds for the NHS by walking 100 lengths of his garden has hailed the public for their generosity as donations topped £11 million. Captain Tom Moore reached the figure having initially been aiming to raise £1,000 by completing 100 of the 25-metre laps before he turns 100 on April 30. By the early hours of Thursday, he had raised £11,006,687. After passing the £5 million mark on Wednesday morning, Captain Moore told BBC One: “Completely out of this world! “Thank you so much to all you people who subscribe to the National Health Service because, for every penny that we get, they deserve every one of it.” When the figure doubled to hit £10 million by late on Wednesday night, an overwhelmed Captain Moore tweeted “Virtutis Fortuna Comes” – the Latin motto of the Duke of Wellington which means “fortune is the companion of virtue”.

