What the papers say – April 16

The nation’s front pages are dominated by stories of heroism and hope. The Times says new Covid-19 infections are ‘flattening out’ in Britain.

The Daily Telegraph echoes that point by saying the coronavirus is finally “reaching the peak”, although The Independent takes a more cautious approach by using the word “probably”.

The Daily Star and Daily Express salute 99-year-old Captain Tom Moore for raising £10 million for the NHS.

There has been a sharp increase in the number of people dying at home because of their reluctance to call an ambulance, according to The Guardian.

The Daily Mail leads on its successful campaign to have care home staff recognised for their heroic work during the crisis, a push which has led to the distribution of special “care worker” badges.

The Daily Mirror, however, pillories the move, saying care workers need protective equipment, not badges of honour.

The Sun, meanwhile, says “NHS heroes” should be given the George Cross for gallantry.

And the i reports on the stark reality of working in a coronavirus-stricken aged care home.

Metro leads on the death of pregnant nurse Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong and the fact her baby daughter was saved.

And the Financial Times covers condemnation of US President Donald Trump for stopping his country’s funding of the World Health Organisation.