Anti-lockdown protests on the rise in the US

A growing wave of unrest over coroanvirus lockdown measures appears to be rising in the US, with a number of protests taking place this week in various states. In places including Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, actions of dissent have been organised outside governors’ mansions and state parliament buildings. Small-government groups, supporters of President Donald Trump, anti-vaccine advocates, gun rights backers and supporters of right-wing causes have united behind a deep suspicion of efforts to shut down daily life to slow the spread of the Covid-19. As their frustration with life under lockdown grows, they have started to openly defy the social distancing rules in an effort to put pressure on governors to ease them. Some of the protests have been small events, promoted via Facebook groups that have appeared in recent days and whose organisers are sometimes difficult to identify.

Protesters carry rifles near the steps of the Michigan Capitol building as a protester holds a sign decrying governor Gretchen Whitmer’s advocacy of lockdown measures Credit: Paul Sancya/AP

Others are backed by groups funded by prominent Republicans donors, some with ties to Mr Trump. The largest so far, a rally of thousands that jammed the streets of Lansing, Michigan, on Wednesday, looked much like one of the president’s rallies — complete with MAGA (Make America Great Again) hats or Trump flags. The signs of frustration come as Mr Trump has pushed for easing stay-at-home orders and tried to look ahead to restarting the economy. He unveiled a framework for governors to follow on Thursday, but acknowledged they will have the final say on when their state is ready. Health experts have warned that lifting restrictions too quickly could result in a surge of new cases of the virus. But the president and some of his supporters are impatient. Thousands of people in their cars packed the streets of Lansing to protest Democratic governor Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order and other restrictions.

