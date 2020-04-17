Coronavirus: Chinese economy suffers biggest downturn since 1970s

China suffered its worst economic contraction since since at least the 1970s in the first quarter as it fought the coronavirus. Weak consumer spending and factory activity also suggest the country faces a longer, harder recovery than initially expected. The world’s second-largest economy shrank 6.8% from a year ago in the three months ending in March after factories, shops and travel were shut down to contain the infection, official data showed on Friday. That was stronger than some forecasts that predicted a contraction of up to 16% but was still China’s worst performance since before market-style economic reforms started in 1979. Some forecasters earlier said China, which led the way into a global shutdown to fight the virus, might rebound as early as this month.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

But they have been cutting growth forecasts and pushing back recovery timelines as negative trade, retail sales and other data pile up. “I don’t think we will see a real recovery until the fourth quarter or the end of the year,” said economist Zhu Zhenxin at the Rushi Finance Institute in Beijing. Retail spending, which supplied 80% of China’s economic growth last year, plunged 19% in the first quarter from a year earlier, below most forecasts. Investment in factories and other fixed assets, the other major growth driver, sank 16.1%. The ruling Communist Party declared victory over the virus in early March and started reopening factories and offices even as the United States and Europe tightened controls. But cinemas, hair salons and other businesses deemed nonessential but employ millions of people are still closed. Tourism is struggling to recover.

Retail results are among many economic factors to have suffered a downturn in China Credit: Mark Schiefelbein/AP