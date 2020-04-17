Coronavirus: England 1966 World Cup winner Norman Hunter dies aged 76

Former England 1966 World Cup winner Norman Hunter has died aged 76. Credit: PA

England 1966 World Cup winner Norman Hunter has died aged 76. The Leeds United defender was admitted to hospital with coronavirus last week. In a statement, Leeds said: "Leeds United are devastated to learn of the passing of club legend Norman Hunter at the age of 76. "He leaves a huge hole in the Leeds United family, his legacy will never be forgotten and our thoughts are with Norman’s family and friends at this very difficult time."

Born in Eighton Banks, County Durham, on October 29, 1943, Hunter left school aged 15 to become an electrical fitter. While playing for Birtley Juniors, he was scouted by Leeds and following a trial game was offered a place on the club's ground staff. He made his Leeds United debut against Swansea Town aged just 18 in September 1962 and he went on to become one of the club's most successful players.

England's Keith Newton and Norman Hunter sandwich Sweden's Orjan Persson during their match at Wembley in 1968. Credit: PA

Over a 14 year period, the club's most successful period to date, Hunter amassed 726 appearances for Leeds, earning the nickname "Bites Yer Legs" from fans. Helping Leeds rise from the Second Division, Hunter was at the heart of the defence as the club became champions of England twice and Inter-Cities Fairs Cup winners twice, along with successes in the 1968 League Cup, 1969 Charity Shield and 1972 FA Cup. He won a total of 28 caps for England and was in the 1966 World Cup winning squad, whilst was also the first winner of the PFA Players' Player of the Year in 1974. He joined Bristol City from Leeds in 1976 and later went on to manage Rotherham United.