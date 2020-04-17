Coronavirus: Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway says husband still in 'deeply critical condition'

Kate Garraway's husband and former Labour adviser Derek Draper is in intensive care after being diagnosed with coronavirus. Credit: PA

Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway has said her husband is still in a “deeply critical condition” after he was admitted to hospital with coronavirus. Derek Draper, 52, a former lobbyist and political adviser, has been in hospital since the end of March. Garraway, also 52, praised NHS staff for “keeping my Derek alive” and said “there is hope”.

She wrote on Instagram: “From the bottom of my heart a billion thank yous to the extraordinary NHS workers whose skills, dedication and downright guts in the face of so much personal risk, are keeping my Derek alive, just as they are doing for thousands of Covid patients. “I’m afraid he is still in a deeply critical condition, but he is still here, which means there is hope.” Garraway, who has a daughter and a son with Draper, whom she married in 2005, added: “Sending so much love and support to the thousands who have had that hope for their loved ones stolen by this hideous disease.

“You are not alone and I hope that helps give you strength to withstand the torture of grief.” She said she had been getting lots of support from neighbours since Draper went to hospital. “Thank you, too, to my own little band of ‘key workers’, the neighbours who let off fireworks tonight for the NHS, gave the Easter bunny a helping hand to make life feel a bit more normal for Darcey and Billy, those who have dropped off food, and friends, family and all of you who have sent messages of love and support,” the presenter said. “It’s such a comfort. We must all stand together. #clapthecarers #love #hope.” Garraway was also forced to self-isolate after she showed symptoms of Covid-19.