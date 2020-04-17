- ITV Report
-
Quarter of Northern Ireland coronavirus deaths are in care homes
At least 41 people have died from Covid-19 in care homes and hospices in Northern Ireland.
The figure represents around a quarter of the overall tally and involves 23 separate establishments, official statistics up to earlier this month showed.
Dr Tom Black, chairman of the British Medical Association (BMA) in the country, said residents often have other underlying illnesses which leave them at greater risk.
“It is distressing for anyone to lose a family member due to Covid-19, whether that is in a hospital, care home, hospice or family home, but we need to get a clear picture of how our population is being affected as this will help us plan our services in the most effective way,” he said.
“Unfortunately, most people in care homes will be at greater risk of coronavirus as they will generally have co-morbidities, which means they have more than one illness, and this increases their risk from the virus as their overall health is poorer.
“Care home residents will also frequently have in place an advance care plan where they and their family have had the chance to discuss with their GP and others involved in their care what sort of treatment they would like at the end of their life.”
Concerns have been expressed by staff and relatives of residents about the situation in care homes.
Dr Black strongly encouraged families with a loved one in a home to agree with them what to do during end-of-life care.
“It is much easier to do this in advance than when under pressure to take a decision about what interventions you want undertaken.
“In general, it wouldn’t be appropriate to transfer someone who is at the end of their life to hospital to allow them to die in hospital if that isn’t medically necessary.”
Trade union Unison said its members who worked in care homes were reporting inadequate supplies of personal protective equipment.
Unison regional secretary Patricia McKeown said: "Recording these deaths is important, but preventing them is absolutely vital.
"We need answers as to how health authorities are going to protect vulnerable people in care homes, residential homes and in the community.
"Our members have a right to know what plan there is to increase testing, contact tracing and ensure the right methods are used to self-isolate those known or suspected cases."
The number of overall deaths due to Covid-19 passed the 150 mark in Northern Ireland on Thursday, a day after the country extended its lockdown for a further three weeks.
Health Minister Robin Swann urged people to stay at home and stated only essential travel would be permitted.
Mr Swann has also been forced to defend a decision to send 250,000 protective medical gowns to England.
Mr Swann said: "But equally, when I recently reported a serious shortage of eye protective equipment, England and Wales acted quickly to help us.
"And, of course, we must remember all of this in the context that the UK government has already sent Northern Ireland over 5.6 million items of personal protective equipment.
“So I make no apologies for sharing our stock because, when we need some, the other UK nations are not reluctant to share theirs.
“That demonstrates the value and success of the four-nation approach we have been taking.”
Coronavirus: Everything you need to know
- Check the number of cases in your area with our interactive map
- Listen and subscribe to our podcast
- All the coronavirus information you need in one place - from health and work to what you can do to stop the spread of the virus