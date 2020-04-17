Quarter of Northern Ireland coronavirus deaths are in care homes

At least 41 people have died from Covid-19 in care homes and hospices in Northern Ireland.

The figure represents around a quarter of the overall tally and involves 23 separate establishments, official statistics up to earlier this month showed.

Dr Tom Black, chairman of the British Medical Association (BMA) in the country, said residents often have other underlying illnesses which leave them at greater risk.

“It is distressing for anyone to lose a family member due to Covid-19, whether that is in a hospital, care home, hospice or family home, but we need to get a clear picture of how our population is being affected as this will help us plan our services in the most effective way,” he said.

“Unfortunately, most people in care homes will be at greater risk of coronavirus as they will generally have co-morbidities, which means they have more than one illness, and this increases their risk from the virus as their overall health is poorer.

“Care home residents will also frequently have in place an advance care plan where they and their family have had the chance to discuss with their GP and others involved in their care what sort of treatment they would like at the end of their life.”