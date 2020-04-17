Coronavirus: UK 'probably' has 'Europe's highest death rate' because government was 'too slow' to act, expert warns

Professor Anthony Costello says the government was 'too slow' to act on coronavirus. Credit: PA

Britain will face “further waves” of coronavirus and has "probably the highest death rates in Europe" because the Government was “too slow” to act, a leading physician has warned. Professor Anthony Costello, of University College London’s Institute for Global Health, told a committee of MPs that the “harsh reality” is that “we were too slow with a number of things”. “What were the system errors that led us to have probably the highest death rates in Europe?” he asked. “If we’re going to suppress the chain of transmission of this virus in the next stage we all hope that the national lockdown and social distancing will bring about a large suppression of the epidemic so far – but we’re going to face further waves,” he added.

Prof Costello, giving evidence to the Commons Health and Social Care Committee, said we “should not have any blame at this stage” but that “we can make sure in the second wave we’re not too slow”. Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced that testing will be expanded to those in the police, fire service and prisons, as well as critical local authority workers, the judiciary and Department for Work and Pensions staff - where required. It follows criticism of a gulf between those being tested and the testing capacity, with just 16,000 tests being conducted in the 24 hours up to 9am on Wednesday, despite 35,000 tests being available. Mr Hancock confirmed to the committee that more than 50,000 NHS workers have now been tested for coronavirus. MPs were also told that healthcare staff are “genuinely concerned” about the safety of patients being compromised if workers are spread too thinly. Dr Alison Pittard, Dean at the Faculty of Intensive Care Medicine, said: “We’ve had to spread ourselves more thinly and we have developed guidance to try and make sure that continues to be safe, but if we have to expand even more and spread ourselves even more thinly, there would be concern that safety could be compromised.