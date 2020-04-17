Intensive care nurse warns in poem of ‘apocalyptic situation’ over coronavirus

An intensive care nurse has recorded a spoken word poem warning of an “apocalyptic situation” for “underfunded, under-prepared and under-protected” NHS staff.

Tori Wills, a sister at Southampton General Hospital’s intensive care unit, posted the video on Facebook “out of frustration” at people not obeying lockdown rules.

The 32-year-old from Eling, Hampshire, told PA: “I wrote the poem out of general frustration at the public still flouting the rules, when my colleagues are putting their lives at risk and working in extremely harsh environments.