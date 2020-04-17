Jim Carter: I hope the community spirit lasts beyond lockdown

Jim Carter and Imelda Staunton have thrown their support behind an NHS choir single – saying it taps into the nation’s “community spirit”. Downton Abbey star Carter, 71, and his wife Staunton, 64, set to be the new Queen in The Crown, urged people to download the track. Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS staff choir created the recording of Mariah Carey’s ballad, Anytime You Need A Friend. After racking up more than 30,000 views on YouTube and being tweeted by diva Carey herself, it is being released for download today (Friday).

Carter, famous for his role as butler Mr Carson in Downton Abbey, told the PA news agency: “You can feel (a sense of community) on Thursday nights when you go out and clap. “You can feel neighbourhoods coming together, people who might not know each other, calling across the street, ‘Are you alright? is there anything you need?’ “Hopefully, through this horrible thing, there’s a sense of community and I think this track really enforces that message…. Its wonderful expression of reaching out.” He said: “It’s the perfect time for this. Anytime You Need A Friend… We all need a friend now. It’s just such a good message.”

