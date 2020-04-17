Lockdown leads to ‘cleaner air, more wildlife and stronger communities’

People are noticing cleaner air, more wildlife and stronger communities amid the coronavirus lockdown, a survey suggests. More than two-fifths (42%) of those polled said how much they value food and other essentials has changed since the pandemic and almost as many (38%) said they are cooking from scratch more. Other changes people have seen include 61% spending less money and 51% noticing cleaner air outdoors, while 27% think there is more wildlife. There has been a boost to social bonds too, with two fifths saying there is a stronger sense of community in their area since the outbreak began and 39% saying they are catching up with friends and family more.

Clapping for NHS workers outside the Nightingale Hospital at the Harrogate Convention Centre Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

The societal and environmental changes seen during the lockdown, such as cleaner air and a greater value put on food, should be used to guide future policy, experts have urged. The call comes as the survey by YouGov of 4,343 British adults suggested only 9% want things to revert to “normal” after the outbreak is over. More than half (54%) hope they will make some changes in their own lives and for the country as a whole to learn from the crisis. The survey was commissioned by the Royal Society for the encouragement of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce’s (RSA) Food, Farming and Countryside Commission (FFCC), with food charity The Food Foundation.

