New way to expose untrustworthy sites devised by scientists to combat fake news

The type of video streaming or advertising platform used by a website could be used as a marker to expose those producing fake news, researchers claim.

While website owners host the pages, the videos and advertising end is usually served by a third party.

Scientists from the University of Warwick said the new approach may help tech giants flag untrustworthy articles more rapidly and prevent their misleading content going viral.

It comes amid heightened concern about fake news, as people seek information about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Some 450 top news websites, as ranked by web traffic firm alexa.com, were analysed against 50 fake news websites and 50 clickbait sites identified by the Harvard University Library.