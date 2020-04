OAP’s Highland ‘mountain climb’ on stairs raises £32,000 and counting

Margaret Payne said she was inspired by 99-year-old veteran Captain Tom Moore. Credit: PA

A 90-year-old woman who is climbing the equivalent of a Highland mountain on her staircase has exceeded her target to raise £10,000 for the NHS and a hospice. Margaret Payne plans to climb the height of Suilven – 2,398ft – by making 282 trips upstairs. She said 99-year-old veteran Captain Tom Moore, who has raised more than £18 million for the NHS through a charity garden walk, inspired her to take on the climb. Mrs Payne started the challenge on Easter Sunday and expects it will take her around two months to complete.

Mrs Payne said the donations are amazing. Credit: Family handout/PA

She had raised £1,800 by Wednesday and by Friday morning, her donations had exceeded £32,000. The challenge is her way of saying thank-you to NHS and hospice staff who took care of her late husband Jim. She said: “I think it’s amazing, I wasn’t expecting anything like it – 10,000 thank-yous. “I think it’s brilliant of them all and I feel the NHS really deserve it. “They have been amazing, each day they are risking their lives. “My husband died at Christmas and the NHS were absolutely wonderful. So it was a way of saying thank-you.” After seeing the efforts of Capt Moore, Mrs Payne was inspired to do something to give back to health staff. Mrs Payne, who lives in Ardvar, Sutherland, said she was never a hillwalker, having lived with knee problems since she was 12.