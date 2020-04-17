Parents urged not to worry about children coping with coronavirus lockdown

The lockdown is unlikely to lead to long-term problems in children who should cope with the situation, a psychology expert has said. With schools and nurseries closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, young people are in the unprecedented situation of spending several weeks separated from their peer group. Dr Yvonne Skipper, a senior lecturer in psychology at the University of Glasgow, said while there have been studies of how adults cope in isolation, such as in space or in polar exploration, there has been little research into how children would cope in such circumstances. She said children are “typically resilient” and are likely to come out of the experience with no ill-effects.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Dr Skipper told the PA news agency: “It should not really be problematic if it only goes on for a couple of months, it should not lead to long-term problems. Parents should not be too worried. “Kids are used to having some time to themselves so hopefully if it is only a couple of months they will pick up their friendships where they were and it should be OK.” Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said previously schools may not go back before the summer holidays, which could mean children will not return to the classroom until August. Dr Skipper said it is not known what the impact of a longer lockdown would be on children. She said: “The longer it goes on it’s more difficult to judge. I think in the short term it’s OK so long as they are getting some social interaction somewhere whether from parents or with friends online. “In the shorter term it’s not likely to be too problematic.”

Some children are keeping in touch with friends online Credit: Peter Byrne/PA