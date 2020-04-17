- ITV Report
People should not book summer holidays, Downing Street suggests
People should not be booking summer holidays while the UK is still under coronavirus lockdown, Downing Street has suggested.
The advice from the prime minister's spokesman follows comments from Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, who says he has no plans to book a summer holiday yet because of the pandemic.
Asked about Mr Shapp's comments, Boris Johnson's spokesman said the government is "not able to say with certainty" when social distancing measures will be relaxed.
He added: "In terms of travelling within the United Kingdom for holidays, that is not something which the current social distancing guidelines allow for."
He said "progress" was being made in the fight against coronavirus, but no time frame for a relaxation of restrictions could be set out yet.
"In terms of travel abroad", the spokesman said, "the advice of the Foreign Office continues to be that you should go abroad for essential travel only".
He added: “As of today, it is a fact that both the guidelines and the official Foreign Office advice do not allow for people going on holidays.”
The spokesman also revealed Dominic Raab, who is deputising for Boris Johnson, spoke to the Prime Minister on Thursday.
He said Mr Johnson is “continuing his recovery" from coronavirus at Chequers and "is not doing Government work”.