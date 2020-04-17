People should not book summer holidays, Downing Street suggests

People should not be booking summer holidays while the UK is still under coronavirus lockdown, Downing Street has suggested.

The advice from the prime minister's spokesman follows comments from Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, who says he has no plans to book a summer holiday yet because of the pandemic.

Asked about Mr Shapp's comments, Boris Johnson's spokesman said the government is "not able to say with certainty" when social distancing measures will be relaxed.

He added: "In terms of travelling within the United Kingdom for holidays, that is not something which the current social distancing guidelines allow for."