Police issue fresh information appeal on first anniversary of Lyra McKee murder

Police have issued a fresh appeal for information on the first anniversary of the murder of Lyra McKee. A senior detective has offered anonymity to anyone who may be able to help the police investigation to catch the killer. The 29-year-old journalist was shot dead in the Creggan area of Londonderry by dissident republican group the New IRA while observing clashes with police.

A mural of Lyra McKee in Belfast city centre Credit: David Young/PA

A year on, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has sent letters to those living close to where she was killed urging them to bring any new information forward to detectives. Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy has offered anonymity to anyone who may be able to help the police investigation. “While this appeal for information is being distributed by the police, it is also a direct appeal from the McKee family for help in getting justice for Lyra,” he said. “The community as a whole was devastated by Lyra’s murder. Condemnation of her killing was unequivocal. “That condemnation brought support for the community’s response from countries across the world.” In the letter, Mr Murphy asks for mobile phone footage or photographs from the night, as well as requesting to speak to anyone who was present and can identify those involved in the disorder and has first-hand evidence relating to the events which preceded or followed Lyra’s murder.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy Credit: David Young/PA