The Royal Rota: The Queen's Easter message and Prince William's virtual royal visits

Watch the latest episode of The Royal Rota above - or see below for how to listen to the podcast.

This is The Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson - who are again recording from their homes this week.

Chris and Lizzie talk about the Queen's Easter message, in which the monarch encouraged us all to have hope during the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince William followed in his father's footsteps to virtually open the latest NHS Nightingale Hospital in Birmingham's National Exhibition Centre.

Earlier in the week the Cambridges also surprised schoolchildrenin the first virtual royal visit.

Chris and Lizzie also discuss Princess Anne's message to the younger generation of royals as she shares all in a rare interview with Vanity Fair magazine.

