Tributes paid to couple in their eighties who died on same day after contracting coronavirus

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Rebecca Barry

The family of a couple who died within hours of each other after both contracted coronavirus have paid tribute to the pair. Described as "pillars of their community," Bryn and Pat Howells from the Rhondda, in South Wales died on Easter Monday having both tested positive for Covid-19. The couple were both in their eighties and had recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. The pair lost their lives on the same day, on the same hospital ward - Mrs Howells died on Monday at 2am while her husband died later that day at 7pm.

The couple married in Salem Chapel, Porth on Saturday 14 November 1959.

Mrs Howells, who had recently celebrated her 80th birthday, was first to fall ill and was shortly followed by her 86-year-old husband. Both were cared for at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisant. One of their 11 grandchildren, Elliot Howells, said the family are "heartbroken".

Elliot Howells described his grandparents as 'pillars of their community'.

Speaking to ITV News, their grandson said the couple were "selfless, generous" and "totally influential" to the wider family. The couple's home was "the heart" of the family, added grandson Elliot Howells. Between them the couple had four sons - they were described as "honourary parents" to two daughters - 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and had two more great-grandchildren on the way.

The couple were part of a large family and were described as 'the heart' of the family. Credit: Family photo

Mr and Mrs Howells had not left their home for weeks because of the threat of Covid-19, but Mrs Howells started feeling unwell on April 4. Her husband became ill soon after and they were taken to hospital last Thursday where they tested positive for coronavirus. Their family were not allowed to be with them, but grandson Elliot Howells said the doctors and nurses had been fantastic at keeping the close family informed.

Bryn was a lifelong member of the Treorchy Male Voice Choir who are planning a tribute performance. Credit: This is your life/BBC